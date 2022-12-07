Menu

Canada

New Brunswick man dead following crash in Landry Office

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 10:18 am
A 45-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in Landry Office, N.B.
A 45-year-old New Brunswick man has died following a vehicle crash in the community of Landry Office.

Police said in a release that they responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 350 at about 6 a.m. Tuesday.

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the vehicle, travelling east, crossed the centreline and left the roadway,” Northeast District RCMP said in a release on Wednesday.

The driver, who is from Saint-Sauveur, N.B., died at the scene. There was no one else in the vehicle.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s exact cause of death, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

