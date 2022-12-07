COP15: Protesters take to Montreal streets as UN biodiversity conference kicks off

Protesters hit the streets in downtown Montreal bright and early Wednesday as the COP15 biodiversity conference officially gets underway.
Donning all black and holding banners that read “Block COP15,” the group of some 60 demonstrators marched and chanted outside the Palais des congrès. Those who took part described themselves as anti-capitalists and ecologists.
A large police presence followed the protesters, with more officers waiting in buses near the perimetre of the convention centre, where a giant fence has been installed. The police officers stepped out of buses as the demonstration approached the building, where access is restricted.
The march eventually made its way to the nearby Cégep du Vieux Montréal and Université du Québec à Montréal, where some students are on strike during the conference.
The United Nations conference on biodiversity is expected to draw many protests over the next two weeks. There are various security measures in place, including a heightened police presence and the closure of the Place d’Armes Metro station adjacent to the venue for the duration of the event.
The first made itself known Tuesday when a small group of Indigenous protesters began drumming and singing during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s opening speech, but they escorted out of the room by security after a few minutes.
The 15th global talks to the save nature from human destruction will bring world leaders and participants to the city, for a total of about 17,000 delegates.
— with files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez and The Canadian Press
