Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Ottawa to unveil investment law reforms to address ‘national security concerns’

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Illness-related school absences down in Kingston, Ont., according to school board

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 9:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Respiratory viruses down in Kingston, Ont., schools according to Public Health, school board'
Respiratory viruses down in Kingston, Ont., schools according to Public Health, school board
WATCH: After a tumultuous start to the school year between COVID-19, Influenza and RSV, things seem to be stabilizing as teachers and students prepare for the holiday break.

It’s been volatile first few months of the school year for parents and students alike.

Fluctuating cases of COVID-19, the arrival of influenza season and the reemergence of RSV has played havoc on attendance.

However, some relatively good news has arrived ahead of the holiday break, according to Patty Gollogly, superintendent of Safe and Caring Schools for the Limestone District School Board.

“In the last two weeks, we’re actually seeing a stabilization and we’re starting to see an actual decrease in absences due to illnesses,” said Gollogly.

Read more: 3 sleeping cabins damaged after fire overnight in Kingston, Ont.

Gollogly’s assessment is based off data the school board collects through its illness-related absence dashboard.

Story continues below advertisement

Parents voluntarily report their child’s absence as illness related.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“We started to see a spike, a range around four weeks ago where we started to see a spike,” Gollogly told Global Kingston.

The news of the stabilization of respiratory viruses locally is backed by the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington public health unit.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. educational support staff have mixed feelings on new deal

An email from the public health agency stated:

“Respiratory illnesses in our region continue to circulate, however local rsv and covid-19 activity has stabilized. local cases of influenza a continue to increase, with babies and children amongst those at highest risk of severe outcomes.”

The holiday break is looming, and gatherings are common over that period.

Gollogly says the school board is encouraging its students to be mindful.

“We are very much encouraging everyone to follow public health initiatives and public health suggestions, one being very much the importance of, if you are sick, to stay home,” said Gollogly.

Masking is optional at the Limestone school board and students self-screen daily for symptoms of respiratory viruses.

Advertisement
COVID-19OntarioKingstonInfluenzaLimestone District School BoardrsvLdsb
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers