Man facing attempted murder charge following ‘serious assault’ at Brantford, Ont. residence

Police have charged a 35-year-old in connection with a morning assault in a Brantford, Ont., residential neighbourhood on Sunday.
Investigators say the victim was located around 9:30 a.m. suffering from a “serious assault” inside a home on Morton Avenue between Wayne Gretzky Parkway and North Park Street.
The 25-year-old man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Read more: Police seek suspect following assault on 68-year-old at residence in Brantford, Ont.
The accused is facing an attempted murder charge, as well as assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement.
-
Carey Price apologizes for timing of pro-gun post, says he knew about Polytechnique shooting
-
Passenger who fell from cruise ship treaded water for 20 hours to survive
The incident happened just an hour after a 68-year-old man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a separate assault.
Police say that victim was located around 8:30 a.m. suffering from serious injuries inside a home at Market and Nelson streets.
Both matters are still under investigation.
Anyone with information can reach out to Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments