Man facing attempted murder charge following ‘serious assault’ at Brantford, Ont. residence

Police have charged a 35-year-old in connection with a morning assault in a Brantford, Ont., residential neighbourhood on Sunday.

Investigators say the victim was located around 9:30 a.m. suffering from a “serious assault” inside a home on Morton Avenue between Wayne Gretzky Parkway and North Park Street.

The 25-year-old man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused is facing an attempted murder charge, as well as assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement.

The incident happened just an hour after a 68-year-old man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a separate assault.

Police say that victim was located around 8:30 a.m. suffering from serious injuries inside a home at Market and Nelson streets.

Both matters are still under investigation.

Anyone with information can reach out to Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.