Crime

Man facing attempted murder charge following ‘serious assault’ at Brantford, Ont. residence

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 4:31 pm
Brantford police have arrested and charged a 35-year-old man from the city with attempted murder. View image in full screen
Brantford police have arrested and charged a 35-year-old man from the city with attempted murder. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

Police have charged a 35-year-old in connection with a morning assault in a Brantford, Ont., residential neighbourhood on Sunday.

Investigators say the victim was located around 9:30 a.m. suffering from a “serious assault” inside a home on Morton Avenue between Wayne Gretzky Parkway and North Park Street.

The 25-year-old man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Police seek suspect following assault on 68-year-old at residence in Brantford, Ont.

The accused is facing an attempted murder charge, as well as assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement.

The incident happened just an hour after a 68-year-old man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a separate assault.

Police say that victim was located around 8:30 a.m. suffering from serious injuries inside a home at Market and Nelson streets.

Both matters are still under investigation.

Anyone with information can reach out to Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.

