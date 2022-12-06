Menu

Canada

Barrie shelter to mark National Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women at city hall

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 3:55 pm
Barrie Ont., City Hall file photo Aug. 14, 2022 View image in full screen
Barrie Ont., City Hall file photo Aug. 14, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

A ceremony is taking place in Barrie, Ont., in the Rotunda at city hall Tuesday evening to honour the National Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.

Organizers, the Barrie Women and Children’s Shelter, say they will focus on those killed in the École Polytechnique shooting three decades ago, as well as on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

“So we’re mourning the loss, we remember their lives, but it’s an appropriate affirmation to the commitment of fighting the hatred that led to this tragic shooting,” said Deb James, the shelter’s community development manager.

“It’s women and girls, women and young children, but it’s also the entire 2SLGBTQ+ community and what they’re facing, and it’s just unacceptable when it comes to violence and discrimination.”

Read more: National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women

Dec. 6, 2022, marks the 33rd anniversary of the École Polytechnique shooting.

On this day 33 years ago, a man motivated by a hatred of feminists shot and killed 14 female students and injured 13 other people at the Montreal engineering school.

Click to play video: 'Remembering the Ecole Polytechnique massacre'
Remembering the Ecole Polytechnique massacre

Ceremonies are being held across the county to honour the victims and spread awareness against violence against women.

Read more: Barrie to raise flag as part of campaign to fight violence against women

Those wanting to attend the ceremony at the city hall Rotunda should arrive before it starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

James said people are encouraged to wear a white ribbon or purple clothing to show support.

Click to play video: 'White Ribbon Campaign continues to advocate against violence against women and girls'
White Ribbon Campaign continues to advocate against violence against women and girls
