Canada

Report into Ottawa LRT failures says municipal megaprojects need better oversight

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2022 11:54 am
The Ottawa Light Rail Transit (LRT) Commission logo is seen in Ottawa, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. The final light rail transit report is leaving residents frustrated and itching for those involved to own up to their actions. View image in full screen
The Ottawa Light Rail Transit (LRT) Commission logo is seen in Ottawa, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. The final light rail transit report is leaving residents frustrated and itching for those involved to own up to their actions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Some provincial politicians say a report into years of problems with Ottawa’s light rail transit system illustrates why large-scale projects in municipalities need better oversight.

The final report from a public inquiry into failures of the LRT system was released last week, and pointed the finger at both the company involved and the city of Ottawa and its officials for the failures.

Read more: Ottawa residents seek accountability, apologies over LRT system failures

The commissioner was also critical of the lack of support from other levels of government, and recommended that the provincial government needs to better equip municipalities to handle such large infrastructure projects.

The report found the city lacked experience with projects of this scale, which contributed to the downfall of the system.

Read more: ‘Egregious’: Public inquiry finds ‘deliberate malfeasance’ plagued Ottawa LRT project

Joel Harden, who is an NDP member of provincial parliament, says all levels of government need to work together to ensure there is a reliable transit system.

His colleague, Liberal member John Fraser, echoed that — saying that restoring the public’s trust will be difficult without transparent governance.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

