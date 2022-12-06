3 charged in November for failing to stop for school bus in Peterborough: police

Three people were charged in November for failing to stop for a school bus in Peterborough.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, each of the incidents was reported to police.
The service’s traffic unit investigated and it led to three people being charged either as the driver of the vehicle or as a registered owner of the vehicle at fault.
Read more: Ontario mandates new amber-red light warning system on school buses
Read More
Police say fines and demerit point losses will occur if a driver fails to stop for a school bus when its lights and safety arm are activated on a roadway.
Trending Now
-
‘It’s a pity you are beautiful,’ Russians told Ukrainian police officer as they tortured her
-
At least one Chinese ‘secret police station’ based in Vancouver, civil rights group says
Trending Now
Fines include for a driver $490 and the loss of six points and for a registered owner $490 and no point loss.
Comments