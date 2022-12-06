5M bottles of children’s medication en route to Alberta in coming weeks

As many parents scramble to find medication for their children as respiratory viruses wreak havoc among kids, the Alberta government announced Alberta Health Services has secured a shipment of five million bottles of children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the province is working with AHS and Health Canada surrounding the logistics when it comes to importing the medicine. It’s something Health Minister Jason Copping said should take about two to three weeks.

“When our kids are sick, we will do whatever it takes to help them,” Copping said. “And quite frankly as a parent… I know how helpless you can feel when your child isn’t feeling well, and how you want to do everything in your power to make them feel better.”

Copping said when the medicine is made available for parents to purchase, it will be at the average retail price to avoid stores from price gouging.

More to come…