Health

5M bottles of children’s medication en route to Alberta in coming weeks

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 11:57 am
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced five million bottles children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen have been procured for Albertan's on Dec. 6, 2022. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced five million bottles children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen have been procured for Albertan's on Dec. 6, 2022. Morgan Black, Global News

As many parents scramble to find medication for their children as respiratory viruses wreak havoc among kids, the Alberta government announced Alberta Health Services has secured a shipment of five million bottles of children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the province is working with AHS and Health Canada surrounding the logistics when it comes to importing the medicine. It’s something Health Minister Jason Copping said should take about two to three weeks.

Read more: ‘We were rushed into trauma’: A look inside Canada’s RSV and flu crisis

“When our kids are sick, we will do whatever it takes to help them,” Copping said. “And quite frankly as a parent… I know how helpless you can feel when your child isn’t feeling well, and how you want to do everything in your power to make them feel better.”

Story continues below advertisement

Copping said when the medicine is made available for parents to purchase, it will be at the average retail price to avoid stores from price gouging.

More to come…

