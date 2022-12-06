Menu

Canada

Shania Twain announces second show for Saskatoon

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 10:52 am
Shania Twain performs on stage. View image in full screen
Shania Twain sets a second tour date for the SaskTel Centre in November. Denise Truscello / Getty Images

People who couldn’t get tickets for Shania Twain’s show in Saskatoon on May 12 will have another chance to see her in November 2023.

A second leg of the Queen of Me tour was announced, and Twain will be arriving at the SaskTel Centre again on Nov. 9, 2023.

Read more: Shania Twain announces tour with a stop in Saskatoon

Tickets for the new date go on sale on the Live Nation website next week on Dec. 16.

The North American tour is heading through Canadian cities, such as Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto, but also has dates in U.S. centres, such as San Antonio, Texas, Knoxville, Tenn., and Columbus, Ohio.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

