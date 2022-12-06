Shania Twain announces second show for Saskatoon

People who couldn’t get tickets for Shania Twain’s show in Saskatoon on May 12 will have another chance to see her in November 2023.
A second leg of the Queen of Me tour was announced, and Twain will be arriving at the SaskTel Centre again on Nov. 9, 2023.
Tickets for the new date go on sale on the Live Nation website next week on Dec. 16.
The North American tour is heading through Canadian cities, such as Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto, but also has dates in U.S. centres, such as San Antonio, Texas, Knoxville, Tenn., and Columbus, Ohio.
