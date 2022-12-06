SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada’s auditor general to release reports about government’s COVID-19 response

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2022 6:28 am
Canada’s AG reveals government unclear if measures to combat homelessness helping
Canada’s auditor general is expected to release two highly anticipated reports on the government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis in 2021, including access to vaccines and pandemic benefits.

Karen Hogan’s first report will detail how well the government did getting ahold of COVID-19 vaccine doses and tracking how many people got them.

Read more: Critical eye to be cast on feds’ COVID-19 programs, new auditor general says

The Liberal government made headlines in 2021 over concerns the rollout of provincial vaccine campaigns may be jeopardized by delayed shipments of COVID-19 vaccines.

The auditor has also examined the distribution of benefit payments to people who lost income because of public health restrictions.

The report is expected to show whether the Canada Revenue Agency and Employment and Social Development Canada made sure payments were accurate and paid to eligible applicants, as well as whether efforts were made to recuperate overpayments.

It will also examine the efficiency and effectiveness of the COVID-19 benefit program, and whether the agencies achieved its goals in a cost-effective way.

The reports are expected to be tabled in the House of Commons at 10 a.m. EST.

Emergencies Act inquiry: Trudeau defends COVID-19 mandates, denies calling unvaccinated names
© 2022 The Canadian Press

