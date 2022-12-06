Menu

Politics

Bill making oath to King optional for Quebec legislators to be introduced Tuesday

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2022 7:20 am
Quebec French Language, Francophonie and responsible for Canadian Relations Minister Jean-Francois Roberge is sworn in during a ceremony at the Quebec Legislature, in Quebec City, on October 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. View image in full screen
Quebec French Language, Francophonie and responsible for Canadian Relations Minister Jean-Francois Roberge is sworn in during a ceremony at the Quebec Legislature, in Quebec City, on October 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. jqb

Quebec’s governing Coalition Avenir Quebec is scheduled to introduce a bill Tuesday that would make swearing the oath to the monarch optional for members of the provincial legislature.

READ MORE: Parti Québécois barred from sitting in legislature for refusing oath to King

Jean-Francois Roberge, the minister responsible for democratic institutions, said in a news release that once the bill is adopted, members will only be required to swear loyalty to the people of Quebec and to the Constitution.

The three Parti Quebecois members who were elected in October were barred from taking their seats in the legislature last week after they refused to swear allegiance to King Charles.

READ MORE: Parti Québécois still refusing ‘humiliating’ oath to King as Quebec legislature resumes

All members of provincial legislatures and the federal Parliament are required by the Canadian Constitution to swear loyalty to the monarch before taking their seats.

Story continues below advertisement

Constitutional scholars are divided over whether Quebec has the power to unilaterally eliminate the oath requirement for its legislature or if changing that element of the Constitution requires the consent of all provinces and both houses of Parliament.

Quebec Solidaire, whose members swore the oath under protest, had also introduced a bill to eliminate the requirement that members swear loyalty to the monarch.

