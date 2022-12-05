Police investigate after fatal collision in Whitchurch Stouffville, Ont.

See more sharing options

Police are investigating after a fatal collision in Whitchurch Stouffville.

In a tweet Monday, York Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Woodbine Avenue and Vandorf Sideroad area.

Police said roads in the area are shut down to allow for an investigation.

“Expect the area to be shut down for an extended period of time and it is best to avoid the area,” the tweet read.

MVC FATAL: Woodbine Avenue and Vandorf Sideroad, #whitchurchstouffville is currently shut down for an ongoing fatal collision investigation. Expect the area to be shut down for an extended period of time and it is best to avoid the area. #yrp — YRP Duty Office (@YRPDutyOffice) December 5, 2022