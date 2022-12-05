Police investigate after fatal collision in Whitchurch Stouffville, Ont.

Police are investigating after a fatal collision in Whitchurch Stouffville.
In a tweet Monday, York Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Woodbine Avenue and Vandorf Sideroad area.
Read more: Police at the scene of house fire in Toronto
Read More
Police said roads in the area are shut down to allow for an investigation.
“Expect the area to be shut down for an extended period of time and it is best to avoid the area,” the tweet read.
Trending Now
-
Bank of Canada expected to deliver interest rate hike next week. How high will it go?
-
Beloved Toronto metal music fan dies after three hospital visits in 10 days
Trending Now
Comments