Traffic

Police investigate after fatal collision in Whitchurch Stouffville, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 6:31 pm
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ont., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ont., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police are investigating after a fatal collision in Whitchurch Stouffville.

In a tweet Monday, York Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Woodbine Avenue and Vandorf Sideroad area.

Police said roads in the area are shut down to allow for an investigation.

“Expect the area to be shut down for an extended period of time and it is best to avoid the area,” the tweet read.

