Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Young driver killed in collision with semi truck near Minnedosa, Man.

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 5:16 pm
RCMP logo on patrol car. View image in full screen
RCMP logo on patrol car. Canadian Press/ Mario Beauregard

A 19-year-old man has died after his vehicle collided with a semi-truck near Minnedosa, Man., in the Rural Municipality of Minto-Odanah, police say.

On Sunday, RCMP responded to a collision on Highway 16 at the junction of Highway 10 at 12:15 a.m.

Investigators say the vehicle was travelling west on the Highway when it crossed the centre line and collided with a semi-truck that was headed east.

Read more: Man dies after hit in early morning collision: Winnipeg police

The driver of the vehicle, from the RM of North Cypress-Langford, died at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The 39-year-old man from Winnipeg who was driving the semi suffered minor physical injuries and was treated at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Neepawa RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Gravel truck driver, 61, dies in crash on Highway 6, Manitoba RCMP say'
Gravel truck driver, 61, dies in crash on Highway 6, Manitoba RCMP say
RCMPManitobaCrashFatal Collisionsemi truckNeepawa RCMPman dies in crashRM of Minto-Odanah
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers