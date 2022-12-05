Young driver killed in collision with semi truck near Minnedosa, Man.

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 19-year-old man has died after his vehicle collided with a semi-truck near Minnedosa, Man., in the Rural Municipality of Minto-Odanah, police say.

On Sunday, RCMP responded to a collision on Highway 16 at the junction of Highway 10 at 12:15 a.m.

Investigators say the vehicle was travelling west on the Highway when it crossed the centre line and collided with a semi-truck that was headed east.

The driver of the vehicle, from the RM of North Cypress-Langford, died at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 39-year-old man from Winnipeg who was driving the semi suffered minor physical injuries and was treated at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Neepawa RCMP continue to investigate.