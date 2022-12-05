Young driver killed in collision with semi truck near Minnedosa, Man.

A 19-year-old man has died after his vehicle collided with a semi-truck near Minnedosa, Man., in the Rural Municipality of Minto-Odanah, police say.
On Sunday, RCMP responded to a collision on Highway 16 at the junction of Highway 10 at 12:15 a.m.
Investigators say the vehicle was travelling west on the Highway when it crossed the centre line and collided with a semi-truck that was headed east.
The driver of the vehicle, from the RM of North Cypress-Langford, died at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The 39-year-old man from Winnipeg who was driving the semi suffered minor physical injuries and was treated at the scene.
Neepawa RCMP continue to investigate.
