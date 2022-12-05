3 men charged after firearms, drugs seized in Ajax: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Three men have been charged after drugs and firearms were seized in Ajax, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Saturday, three men were arrested in the Lankaster Lane and Janes Lane area.

Officers said the men were arrested in a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

According to police, two loaded firearms were allegedly seized during the arrest.

“As part of the investigation, members of the Gun and Gang Unit executed a search warrant of a vehicle and storage locker associated to one of the suspects,” police said in a news release. “Investigators seized a firearm, ammunition, cocaine and fentanyl.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said 27-year-old Hamza Tariq from Ajax is facing 14 charges including two counts each of unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Officers said 36-year-old Cyril Scott from Toronto has been charged with five offences including unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

According to police, 30-year-old Devaine Nelson from Pickering is facing eight charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

“All three were held for bail hearings,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.