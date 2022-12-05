Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 men charged after firearms, drugs seized in Ajax: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 4:13 pm
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

Three men have been charged after drugs and firearms were seized in Ajax, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Saturday, three men were arrested in the Lankaster Lane and Janes Lane area.

Officers said the men were arrested in a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Read more: 16 people charged with impaired driving in Durham Region: police

According to police, two loaded firearms were allegedly seized during the arrest.

“As part of the investigation, members of the Gun and Gang Unit executed a search warrant of a vehicle and storage locker associated to one of the suspects,” police said in a news release. “Investigators seized a firearm, ammunition, cocaine and fentanyl.”

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police said 27-year-old Hamza Tariq from Ajax is facing 14 charges including two counts each of unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Read more: Man on parole for firearms offences faces new gun-related charges: Peel police

Officers said 36-year-old Cyril Scott from Toronto has been charged with five offences including unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

According to police, 30-year-old Devaine Nelson from Pickering is facing eight charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

“All three were held for bail hearings,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

CrimeFirearmDRPSDrug chargesdrugs seizedFirearms Seizeddrps firearm
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers