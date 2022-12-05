Youth charged after airsoft gun fired inside Cambridge store: police

Some patrons and employees of a store in Cambridge were shot by four youths with an airsoft gun on Friday, police say.
Waterloo regional police were called to a business in the area of Cedar Street and Osbourne Street in the West Galt neighbourhood around 9:45 p.m.
Investigators say there were four youths in the store at the time and one was armed with a gel blaster (airsoft) gun.
Trending Now
-
Trudeau, Ford mark opening of Canada’s first full-scale electric vehicle plant in Ontario
-
Exclusive: Alberta government seizes Calgary condos for Russian company sanctioned over Ukraine war
Trending Now
They say customers and staff were being struck with projectiles fired from the airsoft gun.
Read more: Guelph police say pellet gun fired at 2 vehicles, maybe more
Read More
They say no physical injuries were reported.
One youth from Cambridge was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Comments