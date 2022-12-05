Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Youth charged after airsoft gun fired inside Cambridge store: police

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 3:52 pm
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Some patrons and employees of a store in Cambridge were shot by four youths with an airsoft gun on Friday, police say.

Waterloo regional police were called to a business in the area of Cedar Street and Osbourne Street in the West Galt neighbourhood around 9:45 p.m.

Investigators say there were four youths in the store at the time and one was armed with a gel blaster (airsoft) gun.

Trending Now
Trending Now

They say customers and staff were being struck with projectiles fired from the airsoft gun.

Read more: Guelph police say pellet gun fired at 2 vehicles, maybe more

They say no physical injuries were reported.

One youth from Cambridge was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

 

AssaultKitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsCambridgeYouthweaponAirsoft Gun
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers