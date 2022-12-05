Youth charged after airsoft gun fired inside Cambridge store: police

See more sharing options

Some patrons and employees of a store in Cambridge were shot by four youths with an airsoft gun on Friday, police say.

Waterloo regional police were called to a business in the area of Cedar Street and Osbourne Street in the West Galt neighbourhood around 9:45 p.m.

Investigators say there were four youths in the store at the time and one was armed with a gel blaster (airsoft) gun.

They say customers and staff were being struck with projectiles fired from the airsoft gun.

They say no physical injuries were reported.

One youth from Cambridge was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.