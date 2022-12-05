More than 10 kg of fentanyl seized after Brownlee, Sask. man arrested in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan RCMP said a Saskatchewan man wanted on 25 outstanding charges was arrested in Edmonton, with the help of several law enforcement groups.

Officers said 42-year-old Kurt Miller was wanted on warrants for his involvement in an incident back in May 2020 that resulted in an officer being injured.

The Saskatchewan RCMP worked with organizations like the Regina Police Service, Alberta RCMP, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams and the Edmonton Police Service to determine that Miller may be in Edmonton and actively involved in crime.

On Nov. 3, police stopped a vehicle at the south Edmonton intersection of 82 Avenue and 105 Street and found Miller in the backseat. He was then arrested, along with two other people in the vehicle.

A suitcase and a duffle bag in the vehicle were searched and police found drug preparation equipment as well as 10.6 kg of suspected fentanyl.

“We seized over 10 kg of fentanyl which had the potential of reaching communities across Saskatchewan and Alberta,” said RCMP Supt. Glenn Church, officer in charge of the Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Team (SERT).

"Approximately 2 mg of this substance is considered a lethal dose, depending on a person's body size, tolerance and past usage."

“Our communities are safer because of this drug seizure and the dismantlement of this trafficking operation.”

Strathcona County RCMP took over the drug investigation, while the suspect was transported back to Saskatchewan.

Miller was charged with trafficking, possession with the purpose of trafficking, and possession of equipment for use in production of substance.

Officers say Miller is to appear in court for his outstanding warrants and is scheduled to appear in court in Saskatoon on Friday.