Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Multiple collisions shut down eastern part of Calgary’s Stoney Trail

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 2:25 pm
Emergency responders attend a multi-vehicle collision on Calgary's Stoney Trail N.E. on Dec. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Emergency responders attend a multi-vehicle collision on Calgary's Stoney Trail N.E. on Dec. 5, 2022. Global News

Calgary police shut down travel on southbound Stoney Trail between 96 Avenue N.E. and McKnight Boulevard N.E. on Monday due to multi-car collisions.

“Road conditions are deteriorating with poor visibility,” the Calgary Police Service posted on social media. “Please drive with caution and avoid this area.”

The closure took effect just before noon. Police did not say if anyone was injured.

Story continues below advertisement

An AHS EMS spokesperson told Global News four people were taken to hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The City of Calgary’s transportation department noted a collision on the southbound portion of the eastern ring road after McKnight Boulevard and advised motorists to avoid the area.

The city also posted a social media notice of another collision in the southeastern part of the ring road: a two-vehicle incident on eastbound Stoney Trail approaching 88 Street S.E.

Emergency responders attend a multi-vehicle collision on Calgary's Stoney Trail N.E. on Dec. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Emergency responders attend a multi-vehicle collision on Calgary’s Stoney Trail N.E. on Dec. 5, 2022. Global News
Emergency responders attend a multi-vehicle collision on Calgary's Stoney Trail N.E. on Dec. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Emergency responders attend a multi-vehicle collision on Calgary’s Stoney Trail N.E. on Dec. 5, 2022. Global News
Emergency responders attend a multi-vehicle collision on Calgary's Stoney Trail N.E. on Dec. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Emergency responders attend a multi-vehicle collision on Calgary’s Stoney Trail N.E. on Dec. 5, 2022. CREDIT: City of Calgary

More to come…

Advertisement
Related News
Calgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceTrafficCPSCalgary TrafficCollisionsCalgary collisionStoney TrailcrashesStoney Trail closureCalgary accident
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers