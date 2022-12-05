Multiple collisions shut down eastern part of Calgary’s Stoney Trail

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police shut down travel on southbound Stoney Trail between 96 Avenue N.E. and McKnight Boulevard N.E. on Monday due to multi-car collisions.

“Road conditions are deteriorating with poor visibility,” the Calgary Police Service posted on social media. “Please drive with caution and avoid this area.”

The closure took effect just before noon. Police did not say if anyone was injured.

Southbound Stoney Trail is closed between 96 Avenue N.E. and McKnight Boulevard due to multi-car collisions. Road conditions are deteriorating with poor visibility, please drive with caution and avoid this area. ⚠️⚠️⚠️#yyc #drivesafe #winterdriving pic.twitter.com/EHkB5jgg8Y — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) December 5, 2022

An AHS EMS spokesperson told Global News four people were taken to hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The City of Calgary’s transportation department noted a collision on the southbound portion of the eastern ring road after McKnight Boulevard and advised motorists to avoid the area.

The city also posted a social media notice of another collision in the southeastern part of the ring road: a two-vehicle incident on eastbound Stoney Trail approaching 88 Street S.E.

