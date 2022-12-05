SGI warns about scams over text message

Send this page to someone via email

SGI is warning about text scams making the rounds in Saskatchewan that claim to be sending people refunds.

The company said it has received reports from people getting the texts and is warning residents not to click on the link.

🚨🚨SCAM ALERT🚨🚨

If you received a text message that looks like this, this is not SGI. Let your friends and followers know. pic.twitter.com/4Jp3UZ1p3V — SGI (@SGItweets) December 4, 2022

SGI said on its Twitter page that it doesn’t communicate with customers about finances over text message. It suggests that anyone who may have clicked the link should contact their bank to monitor for fraudulent activity.

Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan noted that people should always check with the source, and not click on links.