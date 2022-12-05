Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SGI warns about scams over text message

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 1:37 pm
A woman in Edmonton, Alta. holding a cell phone on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. View image in full screen
SGI said it received reports of people getting fake text messages claiming to give people a refund. Global News

SGI is warning about text scams making the rounds in Saskatchewan that claim to be sending people refunds.

The company said it has received reports from people getting the texts and is warning residents not to click on the link.

Story continues below advertisement

SGI said on its Twitter page that it doesn’t communicate with customers about finances over text message. It suggests that anyone who may have clicked the link should contact their bank to monitor for fraudulent activity.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan noted that people should always check with the source, and not click on links.

Click to play video: '‘Tis the season of scamming, experts say'
‘Tis the season of scamming, experts say
Saskatchewan NewsTwitterSGIScamRefundtext messagesLinks
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers