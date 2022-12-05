SGI warns about scams over text message

SGI is warning about text scams making the rounds in Saskatchewan that claim to be sending people refunds.
The company said it has received reports from people getting the texts and is warning residents not to click on the link.
SGI said on its Twitter page that it doesn’t communicate with customers about finances over text message. It suggests that anyone who may have clicked the link should contact their bank to monitor for fraudulent activity.
Trending Now
-
Montreal woman killed after being hit by 53-foot-long truck driven by man
-
Exclusive: Alberta government seizes Calgary condos for Russian company sanctioned over Ukraine war
Trending Now
Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan noted that people should always check with the source, and not click on links.
Comments