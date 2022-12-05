More snow, patchy freezing drizzle could hit B.C.’s South Coast Tuesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Another round of snow could be on the way for parts of B.C.’s South Coast Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement due to the potential for light snow and patchy freezing drizzle during the morning commute.

The statement applies to Metro Vancouver, Abbotsford, Greater Victoria, Malahat Highway, Sunshine Coast, eastern Vancouver Island, Port Alberni, Lake Cowichan, Duncan and the southern Gulf Islands.

The concern is the risk of patchy freezing drizzle leading to slippery conditions. These areas could also receive snowfall amounts of up to four centimetres, according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures are forecast to rise Tuesday afternoon, resulting in periods of light snow changing to periods of light rain. For inland sections near Campbell River, precipitation will likely remain as periods of light snow into Tuesday night, says Environment Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

4:21 Why was Metro Vancouver so ill-prepared for the snow?

In addition, a special weather statement has been issued for the Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Hope.

Environment Canada says these areas are expected to receive about 10 centimetres of snow from Tuesday into Wednesday.

The snow will gradually taper off on Wednesday.

The next Pacific system is expected to arrive on Wednesday night with rain expected at low elevations and snow more likely over higher terrain, according to Environment Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, two Metro Vancouver councillors called for a snow summit to make sure the chaos that many drivers in the region faced last Tuesday night doesn’t happen in the future.

Councillors Daniel Fontaine of New Westminster and Linda Annis of Surrey want to bring together all Lower Mainland municipalities, the B.C. government, transit operators and road maintenance contractors.

“The snow that hit us on Tuesday wasn’t a surprise,” Fontaine said. “But the impact was a complete shutdown that closed roads and bridges and really brought much of the Lower Mainland to a complete halt.

“I think it’s important to know why, and to work on a regional plan that does better next time. This has to be a combined effort of the province and local municipalities across the Lower Mainland.”

Hundreds of drivers were stranded in their cars for hours on roadways and bridges after the snow started to fall Tuesday afternoon.