Frigid weather elicit warnings for North Coast inland, Chilcotin regions

Extremely cold weather has prompted Environment Canada to issue two weather warnings for B.C. on Sunday.

A high-pressure system is pushing arctic air over B.C.’s Interior towards the coast.

2:44 B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 3

An extreme cold warning is in effect for the Chilcotin region, as Environment Canada says temperatures will plummet to nearly minus 40 degrees Sunday night.

People are being warned of a significant risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

“A very cold airmass combined with light winds from the north is giving rise to wind chill values near minus 40,” Environment Canada said in an alert.

“Wind chill values will moderate during the daylight hours but are anticipated to return to minus 40 overnight.”

An Artic outflow warning has also been issued for the North Coast inland region.

Frigid temperatures with wind chill are expected to drop to near minus 20.

Both alerts are expected to last into Monday morning.