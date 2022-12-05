Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Dec. 5

Send this page to someone via email

VIDO receives funding for level 4 containment lab, ice safety from the Water Security Agency, and the Saskatoon Food Bank‘s holiday campaign.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Dec. 5, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

VIDO receives funding to upgrade to containment level 4

The Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) at the University of Saskatchewan is another step closer to its goal of becoming a containment level 4 (CL4) facility.

VIDO recently received $8.1 million in funding from the Canadian Foundation for Innovation to upgrade the facility to CL4.

Dr. Volker Gerdts explains what it will mean for VIDO and how it will enable scientists to develop solutions for any infectious disease.

WSA urges safety before heading out on frozen ponds and lakes

Colder conditions have many people thinking about getting back to the lake for their favourite winter past times.

But before hauling that fishing ice hut out or heading out on a snowmobile, we’re getting a few important reminders that will help keep us safe.

Patrick Boyle with the Water Security Agency has more on how to stay ice smart this winter.

Saskatoon Food Bank holiday campaign underway

The Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre’s annual holiday campaign is underway.

It is encouraging the community to enjoy the holidays, as well as to raise funds and donate food items.

Executive director Laurie O’Connor has more details on the holiday campaign and how high rising prices are impacting the need for groceries at the food bank.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Dec. 5

Rollercoaster temperature ride ahead — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Dec. 5, morning SkyTracker forecast.