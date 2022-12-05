Menu

Canada

Canada’s largest lobster fishery, in southwestern N.S., launches after weather delay

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2022 11:04 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: December 5'
Global News Morning Halifax: December 5
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

The lobster season opened today in southwestern Nova Scotia for one of the country’s most lucrative fisheries, after stormy seas held up earlier attempts to start the harvest.

The fleet headed out on a calm morning with blue skies and cool temperatures for the first day of setting traps, referred to as dumping day.

Poor weather last week repeatedly delayed the opening of Lobster Fishing Area 34.

The normal starting day, when the weather co-operates, is the last Monday of November.

Read more: Opening days delayed for Canada’s largest and most lucrative lobster fisheries

After a call went out at 6 a.m. today between fishers, weather forecasters and the federal Fisheries Department, approval was given to head out to sea.

Story continues below advertisement

Lobster Fishing Area 34 had landings totalling close to 19 million kilograms last year, worth about $606 million.

Last year, the landings from Nova Scotia’s south and southwestern shores together accounted for about one third of the Canadian lobster catch.

There are 1,659 commercial lobster licences in the two districts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

