OPP arrest man in Midland with weapon after three-hour search

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario Provincial Police arrested a man with a weapon in Midland after a three-hour search following an incident of family violence at the start of the weekend.

OPP say on Friday night around 8 p.m., they responded to an incident at a home on the east side of Midland.

Police learned a man had fled the home and was believed to be carrying a rifle-style weapon.

A significant presence of police was noticeable in the area while officers from multiple teams searched for the suspect.

Later that night, around 11:15 p.m., a member of the public notified the police about the man’s location. Officers arrested him on Elizabeth Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say a knapsack was located near the arrested man. Police say it contained the weapon and controlled substances inside.

A 37-year-old man of no fixed address is charged with assaulting a spouse, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, forcible confinement, as well as several weapons and drug offences.

The man was held for a bail hearing on Saturday.