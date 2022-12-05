OPP arrest man in Midland with weapon after three-hour search

Ontario Provincial Police arrested a man with a weapon in Midland after a three-hour search following an incident of family violence at the start of the weekend.
OPP say on Friday night around 8 p.m., they responded to an incident at a home on the east side of Midland.
Police learned a man had fled the home and was believed to be carrying a rifle-style weapon.
A significant presence of police was noticeable in the area while officers from multiple teams searched for the suspect.
Later that night, around 11:15 p.m., a member of the public notified the police about the man’s location. Officers arrested him on Elizabeth Street.
Officers say a knapsack was located near the arrested man. Police say it contained the weapon and controlled substances inside.
A 37-year-old man of no fixed address is charged with assaulting a spouse, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, forcible confinement, as well as several weapons and drug offences.
The man was held for a bail hearing on Saturday.
