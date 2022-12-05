Menu

Crime

OPP arrest man in Midland with weapon after three-hour search

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 9:44 am
Police in Renfrew have charged two Kingston teens after a collision on highway 17. View image in full screen
Police in Renfrew have charged two Kingston teens after a collision on highway 17. Global News

Ontario Provincial Police arrested a man with a weapon in Midland after a three-hour search following an incident of family violence at the start of the weekend.

OPP say on Friday night around 8 p.m., they responded to an incident at a home on the east side of Midland.

Police learned a man had fled the home and was believed to be carrying a rifle-style weapon.

A significant presence of police was noticeable in the area while officers from multiple teams searched for the suspect.

Read more: Driver dead after collision on Highway 102 between snowplow and tractor trailer

Later that night, around 11:15 p.m., a member of the public notified the police about the man’s location. Officers arrested him on Elizabeth Street.

Officers say a knapsack was located near the arrested man. Police say it contained the weapon and controlled substances inside.

A 37-year-old man of no fixed address is charged with assaulting a spouse, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, forcible confinement, as well as several weapons and drug offences.

The man was held for a bail hearing on Saturday.

