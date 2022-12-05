SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

Ukrainians head for bomb shelters as Russia unleashes new missile barrage

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 5, 2022 7:49 am
Click to play video: 'The path to peace in Ukraine'
The path to peace in Ukraine
WATCH: The path to peace in Ukraine

Russia unleashed a new barrage of missiles on Ukraine on Monday, causing people to head to shelters across the country as air defences went into action.

Air raid sirens blared in the capital Kyiv and across the whole country in what Ukrainian officials described as the latest wave of Russian missile strikes since its Feb. 24 invasion.

Read more: Putin can only be defeated through force, not negotiation: former Ukrainian president

“Missiles have already been launched,” air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said.

There was no immediate word of any damage or casualties but officials were quoted by Ukrainian media as saying that explosions could be heard overhead in some areas as aid defence systems went into action.

Russia Ukraine War View image in full screen
A house burns after a Russian attack in Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka). Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

“Don’t ignore the alarm,” said Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential staff.

Russian forces have increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy facilities in recent weeks as they faced setbacks on the battlefield, causing major power outages as winter sets in.

© 2022 Reuters

