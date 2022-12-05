Menu

Canada

Trudeau, Ford to mark electric vehicle manufacturing ‘milestone’ in Ingersoll, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2022 6:14 am
Ontario, feds to each spend $259M to help transform GM plants in Oshawa, Ingersoll
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to make an announcement this afternoon in southwestern Ontario about electric vehicle manufacturing.

Trudeau will be joined by Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the province’s Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli for an announcement at 12:15 p.m. in Ingersoll, Ont.

Trudeau’s itinerary says the announcement will “mark a milestone in manufacturing electric vehicles.”

The town is home to the General Motors CAMI production plant, which the automaker announced in April would be retooled by the end of the year into what it called the country’s first full-scale commercial electric vehicle production facility.

Read more: Canada’s electric vehicle sales not keeping pace with the rest of the world: report

The provincial and federal governments each invested $259 million toward that project and GM’s plan to make its Oshawa, Ont., plant EV-ready.

Canada intends to bar the sale of new internal-combustion engines in passenger vehicles by 2035.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

