B.C. junior hockey: Rockets fall again, Vees extend win streak, victory for Vipers

Here’s a round-up of Saturday night junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

Western Hockey League

Kennewick 5, Kelowna 1

It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Kelowna Rockets Saturday night, falling 5-1 to the Tri-City Americans.

The Americans got a quick jump on the Rockets, finishing the first period with a 3-0 lead. Tri-City scored another unanswered goal in the second to make it 4-0.

Rockets’ Jackson DeSouza broke the Americans’ shutout bid just before the midway point of the third period.

The Americans restored their four-goal lead in the third.

Up next, the Rockets wrap up their road trip in Everett on Monday before coming home to host the Victoria Royals on Friday.

B.C. Hockey League

Penticton 3, West Kelowna 2

The Penticton Vees came out on top once again, extending their win streak to 24 games on Saturday night.

Penticton beat the West Kelowna Warriors 3-2 in overtime.

The Vees were down 2-0 going into the third period, before mounting their second come-from-behind win of the season. Penticton scored three minutes into the third before Bradly Nadeau tied the game on a power play.

Over 3,400 fans filled the South Okanagan Events Centre for the Vees’ annual Teddy Bear Toss game, in support of the Salvation Army.

Up next, Penticton will face Wenatchee on Friday.

Vernon 4, Wenatchee 2

The Vernon Vipers scored a 4-2 victory over the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday night.

Both teams were unsuccessful coming out of the first period, however, the Vipers outshot the Wild 8-4.

Each team had two power plays in the second, but neither could tickle the twine. Once again, they were scoreless heading into the third period.

The Wild opened the scoring but the Vipers responded a few minutes later to tie the score 1-1. Vipers scored another two, which was answered by the Wild.

Vernon scored their fourth and final goal of the night on an empty net.

Up next, Vernon will welcome Salmon Arm Friday night.