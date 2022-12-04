More closures for North Vancouver Island emergency rooms

Send this page to someone via email

Hospitals on northern Vancouver Island are still struggling with emergency room closures.

The emergency department at Port McNeill Hospital was closed again Saturday night because of a physician shortage, but it reopened Sunday morning.

Just off the coast, the emergency room at Cormorant Island Community Health Centre in Alert Bay is closed Sunday and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday. That emergency room has been closed every night from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. since Aug. 2nd and those closures are scheduled to continue until at least Dec. 15.

“Island Health acknowledges this is not an ideal situation for the community and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience experienced by this temporary service interruption,” Island Heath staff said.

