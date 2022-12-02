Menu

Weather

Arctic chill over much of B.C., snowy wallop for Vancouver Island: Environment Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2022 1:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver councillor push for a ‘snow summit’'
Metro Vancouver councillor push for a ‘snow summit’
New Westminster City Councillor Daniel Fontaine is among two regional politicians calling for a so-called 'snow summit' to figure out why Metro Vancouver was so ill-prepared for the snow. He joins Global News Morning to discuss how Metro Vancouver could be better prepared for winter weather.

Residents of coastal British Columbia are facing another day of winter-like conditions and frigid temperatures as the latest weather system brushes across the province.

Snowfall warnings are posted for eastern and inland Vancouver Island, with accumulations of up to 15 centimetres before the storm eases Saturday.

High pressure over the B.C. Interior is continuing to push icy air out to the coast, prompting arctic outflow warnings for the north and central coasts, Fraser Valley and Whistler as wind chill values make it feel as cold as minus 20.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 1'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 1

Read more: Road maintenance crews will be ‘out in full force’ for potential Lower Mainland Friday snow

Wind warnings are in place for Greater Victoria and Howe Sound as gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour are forecast, while special weather statements cover the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Sunshine Coast, southern Gulf Islands and Metro Vancouver.

A dusting of snow, no more than five centimetres, is expected in those regions, potentially creating challenges for the afternoon commute, but Environment Canada predicts “significantly less” impact than Tuesday night’s storm.

Peace River residents in northeastern B.C., were still shivering through an extreme cold warning that also covered Yoho and Kootenay parks in the southeast and most of Alberta, but the weather office says wind chill values of minus 40 early in the day were expected to ease to about minus 27 by Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Snow summit proposed to address Metro Vancouver commute chaos'
Snow summit proposed to address Metro Vancouver commute chaos
Environment CanadaBC weatherMetro VancouverVancouver Islandbc stormFraser ValleyPeace RiverVancouver weatherBC winterVictoria weather
© 2022 The Canadian Press

