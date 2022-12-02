Road maintenance crews will be ‘out in full force’ for potential Lower Mainland Friday snow

Send this page to someone via email

Snow is forecast for B.C.’s South Coast Friday and the B.C. Ministry of Transportation said road maintenance crews are ready.

“The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s maintenance contractors will be out in full force treating provincial roads with brine in advance of any precipitation and will be ready to manage any accumulations of snow,” ministry staff said in a release.

The ministry is urging drivers in the Lower Mainland to “do their part,” to stay off roadways if driving conditions worsen, and to ensure their vehicles are adequately winterized, including snow tires.

This comes after chaos Tuesday night, when drivers were stuck on major roadways and highways, some for more than eight hours.

Story continues below advertisement

DriveBC has issued two travel advisories ahead of Friday’s potential snowfall.

It is discouraging non-essential trips on all major highways in the Lower Mainland.

Tuesday night’s nightmarish commute has also spurred local councillors to inquire about what exactly happened to force all the extreme delays for drivers.

Two Metro Vancouver councillors want to host a snow summit to make sure the chaos that many drivers in the region faced on Tuesday night doesn’t happen in the future.

Councillors Daniel Fontaine of New Westminster and Linda Annis of Surrey want to bring together all Lower Mainland municipalities, the B.C. government, transit operators and road maintenance contractors.

“The snow that hit us on Tuesday wasn’t a surprise,” Fontaine said. “But the impact was a complete shutdown that closed roads and bridges and really brought much of the Lower Mainland to a complete halt.

“I think it’s important to know why, and to work on a regional plan that does better next time. This has to be a combined effort of the province and local municipalities across the Lower Mainland.”

2:15 ‘I was stuck in my car (for) more than 8.5 hours’: Snowstorm screeches Metro Vancouver to a halt

An arctic ridge of high pressure over British Columbia is pushing bitterly cold air throughout the province, bringing the potential for snow across the South Coast on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Special weather statements for snowfall are in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Southern Gulf Islands, Howe Sound, Sunshine Coast and the Fraser Valley.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for the Malahat, Inland and East Vancouver Island.

If the worst arrives in the Lower Mainland, flurries are possible on Friday morning, with up to six centimetres of snow or mixed with rain Friday afternoon and evening, according to senior global meteorologist Kristi Gordon.

Two to six centimetres could fall on Friday evening, as temperatures continue to hover around zero.

Wind could gust up to 60 kilometres per hour in the Fraser Valley and southern Metro Vancouver.

The system is expected to move on after Friday night with sun in the forecast for Saturday.

4:37 Metro Vancouver councillor push for a ‘snow summit’

— with files from Amy Judd and Julie Nolin