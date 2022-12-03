New garden, greenspace attraction opens at Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s newest horticultural attraction opened to the public at Assiniboine Park in Winnipeg on Saturday.

It’s called ‘The Leaf’ and features 30 acres of new gardens and greenspace, complete with trees, shrubs, flowers, and other plant life that is flourishing in four indoor biomes.

“It has been so rewarding to see the vision for The Leaf become a reality as everything came together over the last couple of months,” said Margaret Redmond, President and CEO of Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

Each biome has a theme, including tropical, Mediterranean, and even a butterfly garden.

Opening day festivities included workshops, demonstrations, and pop-up performances.

“Allowing them the opportunity to discover the magic and the beauty of this wonderful space,” said Laura Cabak of Assiniboine Park.

The new attraction allows guests to experience and discover a celebration of cultural diversity and biodiversity.

“All those things that we have in common based on our connection with nature,” Cabak said.

“So it’s a beautiful place to explore, but we’re also going to create, really, a full experience here.”

In addition to the new attraction, the Babs Asper Display House has been transformed for the holidays.

The display features plants, decor and settings that remind people of the experiences and traditions that make a home, according to organizers.

“Regardless of where we come from, or what we celebrate, there is comfort and a sense of belonging that comes from the familiar traditions, ceremonies, and celebrations that bring us home and bring us together,” said Gerald Dieleman, Senior Director of Horticulture, Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

People are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time to ensure availability.