Const. Shaelyn Yang acted appropriately in fatal homeless incident: B.C. probe

Send this page to someone via email

The Independent Investigations Office of BC has concluded its investigation into the Burnaby incident that led to Const. Shaelyn Yang’s death.

The investigation found that Yang did nothing wrong when she fired her weapon, striking her accused assailant.

“The office’s chief civilian director reviewed the available evidence, including independent witness statements and video footage, and determined that there are no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer has committed an offence,” IIO staff said in a release.

“Accordingly, the matter will not be referred to Crown counsel for consideration of charges.”

Story continues below advertisement

Around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 18, Yang and park workers attempted to speak with a man who was sheltering in a tent in Vancouver’s Broadview Park. When they approached the tent, an altercation took place in which the man was shot and Yang was stabbed.

The man sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital. Yang did not survive her injuries.

Jongwon Ham has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to Yang’s death.