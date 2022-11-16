Menu

Crime

Man accused of first-degree murder of B.C. Mountie appears in court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2022 8:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Accused cop-killer makes court appearance'
Accused cop-killer makes court appearance
The former Emmy award-winning artist who is accused of killing Constable Shaelyn Yang in Burnaby, made a court appearance Wednesday. Rumina Daya reports – Nov 2, 2022

The man accused of fatally stabbing a Mountie in Burnaby, B.C., has made a brief appearance in provincial court in Vancouver.

Jongwon Ham appeared virtually in court on Wednesday after a significant delay wearing a red shirt, a beard and his black hair reached past his shoulders. Ham was ordered remanded until Nov. 24 while he worked on getting a lawyer.

The 37-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang.

Read more: ‘Always a hero’: Thousands honour Const. Shaelyn Yang as she is laid to rest

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has said Yang, who was 31, was working on a mental health and outreach team when she was stabbed to death on Oct. 18.

Police said Yang and a City of Burnaby employee attempted to issue an eviction notice to a man who had been living in a tent at a local park when she was killed.

Yang was honoured earlier this month with a regimental funeral in accordance with RCMP protocols for an officer who dies in the line of duty.

Click to play video: 'Emotional goodbye for slain RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang at regimental funeral'
Emotional goodbye for slain RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang at regimental funeral
Shaelyn Yangpolice officer killedJongwon Hampolice officer stabbedMounie stabbed in BurnabyRCMP officer killed in BurnabySuspect in killing of BC copsuspect Shaelyn Yang death
© 2022 The Canadian Press

