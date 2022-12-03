Teen girls struck in South Vancouver pedestrian collision, police say

See more sharing options

A teenage girl was sent to hospital after a vehicle stuck her and a friend while crossing a road in South Vancouver Friday night.

Vancouver police said three girls were crossing East 49 Ave. at Inverness Street just after 9 p.m. when two of them were struck.

The girl sent to hospital sustained a head injury, police said.

Officers were seen Friday evening laying evidence markers on the road and investigating a mini-van.

The driver remained at the scene and did cooperate with police. Officers said they believe drugs and alcohol are not considered contributing factors.