Teen girls struck in South Vancouver pedestrian collision, police say

A teenage girl was sent to hospital after a vehicle stuck her and a friend while crossing a road in South Vancouver Friday night.
Vancouver police said three girls were crossing East 49 Ave. at Inverness Street just after 9 p.m. when two of them were struck.
The girl sent to hospital sustained a head injury, police said.
Officers were seen Friday evening laying evidence markers on the road and investigating a mini-van.
The driver remained at the scene and did cooperate with police. Officers said they believe drugs and alcohol are not considered contributing factors.
