Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Teen girls struck in South Vancouver pedestrian collision, police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 3, 2022 1:23 pm
Vancouver police investigating a pedestrian collision Friday evening. View image in full screen
Vancouver police investigating a pedestrian collision Friday evening. Global News

A teenage girl was sent to hospital after a vehicle stuck her and a friend while crossing a road in South Vancouver Friday night.

Vancouver police said three girls were crossing East 49 Ave. at Inverness Street just after 9 p.m. when two of them were struck.

Read more: 3 people killed in small plane crash off Vancouver Island

The girl sent to hospital sustained a head injury, police said.

Officers were seen Friday evening laying evidence markers on the road and investigating a mini-van.

The driver remained at the scene and did cooperate with police. Officers said they believe drugs and alcohol are not considered contributing factors.

Click to play video: 'Cars crash into each other on snowy Surrey B.C. hill during storm'
Cars crash into each other on snowy Surrey B.C. hill during storm
Related News
Vancouvervancouver policeVPDPedestrian Collisionsouth vancouverteen girls hit by carteens girls hit
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers