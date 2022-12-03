Richmond Hill shooting sends man to hospital in life-threatening condition

A man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Richmond Hill early Saturday, say police.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 404 and Elgin Mills at around 12:30 a.m.
Police said the shooting is part of a robbery investigation. They did not confirm if the robbery was the motive behind the shooting.
A man was found in life-threatening condition and transported to hospital by paramedics.
Investigators area appealing for witnesses regarding the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward.
