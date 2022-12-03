Richmond Hill shooting sends man to hospital in life-threatening condition

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Richmond Hill early Saturday, say police.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 404 and Elgin Mills at around 12:30 a.m.

Police said the shooting is part of a robbery investigation. They did not confirm if the robbery was the motive behind the shooting.

A man was found in life-threatening condition and transported to hospital by paramedics.

Investigators area appealing for witnesses regarding the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.