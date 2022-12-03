Menu

Crime

Richmond Hill shooting sends man to hospital in life-threatening condition

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 3, 2022 1:06 pm
Police on scene following a shooting in Richmond Hill on Dec. 3, 2022. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a shooting in Richmond Hill on Dec. 3, 2022. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

A man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Richmond Hill early Saturday, say police.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 404 and Elgin Mills at around 12:30 a.m.

Police said the shooting is part of a robbery investigation. They did not confirm if the robbery was the motive behind the shooting.

A man was found in life-threatening condition and transported to hospital by paramedics.

Read more: Woman hit by pickup truck in her driveway dies in hospital, York police say

Investigators area appealing for witnesses regarding the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

