Weather

Strong winds expected in parts of Ontario due to cold front

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2022 11:43 am
The City of Toronto is under a special weather statement due to damaging, strong winds. View image in full screen
The City of Toronto is under a special weather statement due to damaging, strong winds. Global News

Environment Canada says a cold front causing strong winds is making its way across southern Ontario Saturday morning.

Environment Canada advisories for southern and eastern Ontario and parts of northern Ontario warn that winds with gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected, including in the Greater Toronto Area, London and Windsor.

Environment Canada developmental meteorologist Lucas Alexopoulos said Saturday that a peak wind gust of 96 kilometres per hour was recorded in Windsor.

He said regions on the eastern shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario could see sporadic gusts stronger than 90 kilometres per hour coming off the water.

Environment Canada says the winds could cause power outages and damage buildings.

Hydro One said Friday its crews are preparing to respond to possible power outages.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

