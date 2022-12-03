Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Dozens of Santas take part in Halifax run to help make kids’ wishes come true

By Alicia Draus Global News
Posted December 3, 2022 12:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Ho Ho 100Km Run'
Ho Ho 100Km Run
Global News Morning sits down with ultra marathon runner, Ryan Keeping, better known as Santa Claus on the race track, to chat about his upcoming 100km run, raising money for local youth support programs in Halifax.

Your eyes weren’t playing tricks on you, there really were dozens of Santa Claus‘ running around Quinpool Road Saturday morning.

The group of 101 Santas brought in festive cheer to busy commercial street, and they did it for a good cause.

The Quinpool Road Mainstreet District Association partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to host Halifax’s first ever ‘Ho Ho Holiday 5k run.’

“We thought it would accomplish a couple of things, make money for Male-a-Wish, and to have a really cool fun different event on the street,” said Karla Nicholson.

101 people took part in the Ho Ho Holiday 5k run. View image in full screen
101 people took part in the Ho Ho Holiday 5k run. Alicia Draus / Global News

The goal was to raise $10,000 — enough to cover the average cost of one wish.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canada’s tourism minister predicts industry will help offset tough economic times

By race time, the event had brought in a few thousand dollars, and organizers say it’s never too late to make a donation.

“Fundraising is the way we grant these wishes, so cannot stress enough that every dollar we receive we are extremely grateful for,” said Gillian Dick with Make-A-Wish.

Currently there are 82 children in Nova Scotia waiting for their wish to be granted.

Donations can be made anytime online at Make-A-Wish Canada.

Click to play video: 'Ho Ho 100Km Run'
Ho Ho 100Km Run

 

Santa ClausMake-A-WishSanta ParadeHoliday ActivitiesSanta RunHalifax holidaysHalifax santa marathonHo Ho Holidayho ho holiday runQuinpool Santa paradeSanta marathon
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers