Dozens of Santas take part in Halifax run to help make kids’ wishes come true

Your eyes weren’t playing tricks on you, there really were dozens of Santa Claus‘ running around Quinpool Road Saturday morning.

The group of 101 Santas brought in festive cheer to busy commercial street, and they did it for a good cause.

The Quinpool Road Mainstreet District Association partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to host Halifax’s first ever ‘Ho Ho Holiday 5k run.’

“We thought it would accomplish a couple of things, make money for Male-a-Wish, and to have a really cool fun different event on the street,” said Karla Nicholson.

View image in full screen 101 people took part in the Ho Ho Holiday 5k run. Alicia Draus / Global News

The goal was to raise $10,000 — enough to cover the average cost of one wish.

By race time, the event had brought in a few thousand dollars, and organizers say it’s never too late to make a donation.

“Fundraising is the way we grant these wishes, so cannot stress enough that every dollar we receive we are extremely grateful for,” said Gillian Dick with Make-A-Wish.

Currently there are 82 children in Nova Scotia waiting for their wish to be granted.

Donations can be made anytime online at Make-A-Wish Canada.