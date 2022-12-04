December 10 – Hope Mission

The number of people experiencing homelessness has doubled in Edmonton in the last few years. Inflation and higher food prices add even more pressure to our hurting and hungry neighbors.

On Saturday, December 10th – join Brenton from Hope Mission on Talk To The Experts and hear how YOU can give the gift of food, shelter, and hope. Be inspired, and find out how just $2.70 cents can provide Christmas dinner for a fellow Edmontonian in need.

Visit HopeMission.com today, and tune in Saturday for Hope Mission on Talk To The Experts.