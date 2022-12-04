Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

December 10 – Hope Mission

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted December 4, 2022 1:00 am
December 10 – Hope Mission - image View image in full screen

The number of people experiencing homelessness has doubled in Edmonton in the last few years.  Inflation and higher food prices add even more pressure to our hurting and hungry neighbors.

On Saturday, December 10th –  join Brenton from Hope Mission on Talk To The Experts and hear how YOU can give the gift of food, shelter, and hope.  Be inspired, and find out how just $2.70 cents can provide Christmas dinner for a fellow Edmontonian in need.

Visit HopeMission.com today, and tune in Saturday for Hope Mission on Talk To The Experts.

FoodShelter630 CHED Talk to the ExpertsHope Mission
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers