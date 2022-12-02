Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police appeal to public for help in November hit and run

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 3:47 pm
Montreal police officer at a crime scene in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. View image in full screen
Montreal police officer at a crime scene in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed a hit and run in Montreal’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough on the night of Nov. 11 to come forward.

Police say the incident happened at around 9:15 p.m., near the intersection of Hochelaga Street and Lebrun Avenue.

Read more: Dramatic video shows car striking baby stroller at Montreal intersection

A 94-year-old man was seriously injured after he was struck by a white vehicle.

Police have not released any details on the driver but said the vehicle left the scene without providing assistance to the injured pedestrian.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by driver in downtown Montreal, police say

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was taken to hospital and remains in life-threatening condition, according to a statement released by police on Friday.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or the anonymous Info-Crime Montréal line at 514-393-1133. It is also possible to contact Info-Crime online.

Click to play video: 'Montreal police search for driver who hit baby in hit and run caught on video'
Montreal police search for driver who hit baby in hit and run caught on video
Montreal PoliceSPVMMontreal pedestrianMontreal crashMercier–Hochelaga-MaisonneuveMontreal hit-and-runInfo-CrimeNov. 11 hit and run
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers