Montreal police appeal to public for help in November hit and run

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed a hit and run in Montreal’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough on the night of Nov. 11 to come forward.

Police say the incident happened at around 9:15 p.m., near the intersection of Hochelaga Street and Lebrun Avenue.

A 94-year-old man was seriously injured after he was struck by a white vehicle.

Police have not released any details on the driver but said the vehicle left the scene without providing assistance to the injured pedestrian.

The victim was taken to hospital and remains in life-threatening condition, according to a statement released by police on Friday.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or the anonymous Info-Crime Montréal line at 514-393-1133. It is also possible to contact Info-Crime online.