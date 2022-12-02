Menu

Gravel truck driver, 61, dies in crash on Highway 6, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 2:59 pm
RCMP Grand Rapids detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Grand Rapids detachment. RCMP

A Manitoba driver is dead after his truck rolled into a ditch near Grand Rapids, RCMP say.

Officers were called just before midnight Thursday night, and found the tandem gravel truck lying on its side in the ditch on Highway 6.

Read more: ‘An alarmingly high year’ — Fatal crashes up drastically in 2022, according to Winnipeg police

The 61-year-old driver, from Grand Rapids, was pronounced dead on scene. He was the only person in the vehicle, police said.

RCMP continue to investigate.

