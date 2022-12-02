Gravel truck driver, 61, dies in crash on Highway 6, Manitoba RCMP say

A Manitoba driver is dead after his truck rolled into a ditch near Grand Rapids, RCMP say.
Officers were called just before midnight Thursday night, and found the tandem gravel truck lying on its side in the ditch on Highway 6.
The 61-year-old driver, from Grand Rapids, was pronounced dead on scene. He was the only person in the vehicle, police said.
RCMP continue to investigate.
Fatal highway collisions in Manitoba
