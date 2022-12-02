Menu

Canada

Ottawa residents seek accountability, apologies over LRT system failures

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2022 1:23 pm
The Ottawa Light Rail Transit (LRT) Commission logo is seen in Ottawa, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. The final light rail transit report is leaving residents frustrated and itching for those involved to own up to their actions. View image in full screen
The Ottawa Light Rail Transit (LRT) Commission logo is seen in Ottawa, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. The final light rail transit report is leaving residents frustrated and itching for those involved to own up to their actions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

The scathing report into years of problems with Ottawa’s multi-billion dollar light rail transit system has left some residents frustrated and calling for those involved to own up to their actions.

Some advocates say city councillor Allan Hubley should resign over his involvement in a secret WhatsApp group chat with then-mayor Jim Watson and senior city staff where they discussed problems with the LRT project that were not disclosed to the rest of council.

Hubley is the last of those officials to remain in office — the others include Watson, who decided not to run in the recent election, city manager Steve Kanellakos, who resigned on Monday, and the former head of OC Transpo.

Read more: ‘Egregious’: Public inquiry finds ‘deliberate malfeasance’ plagued Ottawa LRT project

On Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford told reporters that the city did a “terrible job” overseeing the system.

Former Ottawa councillor Mathieu Fleury says now is the time for everyone who was involved — including the Rideau Transit Group — to step up and offer an explanation for their actions.

Hubley did not respond to a request for comment, but told a local radio station this week he does not plan to be the transit commission chairman for this council term.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

