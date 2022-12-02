Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia issues seven-year industrial approval for Cape Breton coal mine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2022 1:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: December 2'
Global News Morning Halifax: December 2
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotia’s Environment Department has renewed the industrial approval for the Donkin coal mine in Cape Breton for the next seven years.

The department says it has set out “stringent terms and conditions” to the underground mine’s owners — Kameron Coal Management Ltd. — for the continued operation of the mine.

Under the terms, the company must take steps to deal with industrial noise and must provide reports twice a year on the performance of a degasification system that must be operational by March 14.

Read more: Environmental groups critical of work resumption at Cape Breton’s Donkin mine

The mine must be in full compliance with its greenhouse gas management plan, monitor its air quality and groundwater, and has to deal with any complaints from the local community within five business days.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Kameron Coal must also submit annual compliance reports to the Environment Department by April 1 of each year, with details of operating conditions and monitoring results.

Read more: Shuttered Cape Breton coal mine restarts operations after two-year closure

The mine resumed operations in mid-September after it was shuttered in March 2020 amid slumping coal prices and roof collapses that led to repeated government stop-work orders.

The Labour Department says it has issued 152 warnings and 119 compliance orders to Kameron Coal since work initially began at the mine in February 2017.

Environmentalists have raised concerns about the mine’s safety because of the operator’s spotty record.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2022.

Environmentdonkin mineDonkin coal mineEnvironment DepartmentNova Scotia Department of EnvironmentKameron Coaldonkin coal mine cape breton
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers