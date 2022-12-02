Nova Scotia issues seven-year industrial approval for Cape Breton coal mine

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s Environment Department has renewed the industrial approval for the Donkin coal mine in Cape Breton for the next seven years.

The department says it has set out “stringent terms and conditions” to the underground mine’s owners — Kameron Coal Management Ltd. — for the continued operation of the mine.

Under the terms, the company must take steps to deal with industrial noise and must provide reports twice a year on the performance of a degasification system that must be operational by March 14.

The mine must be in full compliance with its greenhouse gas management plan, monitor its air quality and groundwater, and has to deal with any complaints from the local community within five business days.

Story continues below advertisement

Kameron Coal must also submit annual compliance reports to the Environment Department by April 1 of each year, with details of operating conditions and monitoring results.

The mine resumed operations in mid-September after it was shuttered in March 2020 amid slumping coal prices and roof collapses that led to repeated government stop-work orders.

The Labour Department says it has issued 152 warnings and 119 compliance orders to Kameron Coal since work initially began at the mine in February 2017.

Environmentalists have raised concerns about the mine’s safety because of the operator’s spotty record.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2022.