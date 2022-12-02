Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate dies after 14 years in custody

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 12:37 pm
Temporary fix restores water service to Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert. View image in full screen
On December 1, 2022, Raymond Stonechild, an inmate from Saskatchewan Penitentiary, died while in custody. Leslie Knight / Global News

Just three days after an inmate died at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary, another inmate has been reported dead.

On Dec. 1, 2022, Raymond Stonechild, an inmate for over 14 years at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert, Sask., died while in custody.

Read more: Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate dies in custody

Stonechild had been serving an “indeterminate sentence” for sexual assault since Feb. 28, 2008.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The inmate’s next of kin has been notified.

In all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the death.

Police and the coroner have been notified.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Overdose outreach teams being implemented in Saskatchewan'
Overdose outreach teams being implemented in Saskatchewan
RCMPPoliceSaskatchewan NewsReginaSaskatoonSaskatchewan RCMPSaskatchewan PenitentiaryInmate DeadRaymond Stonechild
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers