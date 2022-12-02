Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate dies after 14 years in custody

Just three days after an inmate died at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary, another inmate has been reported dead.
On Dec. 1, 2022, Raymond Stonechild, an inmate for over 14 years at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert, Sask., died while in custody.
Stonechild had been serving an “indeterminate sentence” for sexual assault since Feb. 28, 2008.
The inmate’s next of kin has been notified.
In all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the death.
Police and the coroner have been notified.
