Two drivers seriously hurt after collision west of Guelph

Wellington County OPP are investigating a serious collision that occurred on Friday morning just west of Guelph.

Officers responded to the incident at around 8 a.m. on Fyfe at Township Road 1 in Guelph/Eramosa Township.

Police said a black SUV and a white pick-up truck had collided and the driver of the SUV had sustained serious injuries.

They said a 46-year-old driver from Breslau was airlifted to a trauma centre. Police said the other driver, a 34-year-old from Cambridge, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision can call Wellington County OPP.