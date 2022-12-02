Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two drivers seriously hurt after collision west of Guelph

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 11:55 am
Wellington OPP said a black S.U.V. and a white pick-up truck had collided just west of Guelph on Friday morning. Police say two people are in hospital with serious injuries. View image in full screen
Wellington OPP said a black S.U.V. and a white pick-up truck had collided just west of Guelph on Friday morning. Police say two people are in hospital with serious injuries. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Wellington County OPP are investigating a serious collision that occurred on Friday morning just west of Guelph.

Officers responded to the incident at around 8 a.m. on Fyfe at Township Road 1 in Guelph/Eramosa Township.

Police said a black SUV and a white pick-up truck had collided and the driver of the SUV had sustained serious injuries.

Read more: 1 person killed in 2-vehicle collision near Guelph on Sunday night: OPP

They said a 46-year-old driver from Breslau was airlifted to a trauma centre. Police said the other driver, a 34-year-old from Cambridge, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.

Read more: 2 sent to hospital following rollover crash in Guelph’s east end: police

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision can call Wellington County OPP.

OPPGuelph NewsWellington Countywellington oppGuelph CollisionGuelph Eramosa TownshipWellington County collision

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers