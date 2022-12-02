Two drivers seriously hurt after collision west of Guelph

Wellington County OPP are investigating a serious collision that occurred on Friday morning just west of Guelph.
Officers responded to the incident at around 8 a.m. on Fyfe at Township Road 1 in Guelph/Eramosa Township.
Police said a black SUV and a white pick-up truck had collided and the driver of the SUV had sustained serious injuries.
They said a 46-year-old driver from Breslau was airlifted to a trauma centre. Police said the other driver, a 34-year-old from Cambridge, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.
Anyone who may have witnessed this collision can call Wellington County OPP.
