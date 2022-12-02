Public health says drug overdoses on the rise in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

Send this page to someone via email

There has been a recent spike in drug overdoses within the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Public Health catchment area, and it’s concerning local health officials.

While the overall number of cases is down from 2021, they’re still higher than pre-pandemic levels and some recent cases have been fatal.

The health unit recommends naloxone as an effective tool in helping to reduce an overdose from opioids, however, it adds it may not be as effective in reversing overdoses due to the contamination of substances with other drugs like benzodiazepines such as Xanax.

“All overdoses are a medical emergency and calling 911 remains the most important step in saving someone’s life. Anyone who suspects or witnesses an overdose should call 911,” a Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Public Health news release stated.

