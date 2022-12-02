Menu

Crime

Six teens face charges after officers say a stolen car hit a Guelph police cruiser

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 11:27 am
Guelph police are reporting no injuries after a stolen SUV crashed into a police cruiser on Thursday. Six teenagers, ranging from 14 to 17 years old face charges. View image in full screen
Guelph police are reporting no injuries after a stolen SUV crashed into a police cruiser on Thursday. Six teenagers, ranging from 14 to 17 years old face charges. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Six teenagers from the Hamilton and Niagara areas were arrested in the southeast part of the city on Thursday after Guelph police said one of their cruisers was rammed by a stolen vehicle.

Just before 2 a.m. police said officers were called to the area of Harts Lane and Bathgate Drive for reports of individuals going through cars.

Then an SUV was found, which had been reported stolen last month in the Niagara Region.

Read more: 3 stolen vehicles in a day have Guelph police urging public to take precaution

While officers were trying to stop the vehicle, police said it was intentionally driven into a cruiser, which caused minor damage.

The SUV reportedly fled but crashed on a nearby lawn and the occupants fled on foot, police said all six were arrested with the assistance of Guelph Police Service Dog “Jett.”

Police are reporting no injuries as a result of the crash.

Read more: Guelph man charged with impaired driving after reversing into police cruiser

Four boys and two girls, ranging from 14 to 17 years old, face a number of charges including possessing stolen property, dangerous driving, flight from police and breaching court orders.

Guelph NewsGuelph PoliceYouthGuelph crimePolice CruiserStolen vehicle GuelphGuelph teens

