Six teens face charges after officers say a stolen car hit a Guelph police cruiser

Six teenagers from the Hamilton and Niagara areas were arrested in the southeast part of the city on Thursday after Guelph police said one of their cruisers was rammed by a stolen vehicle.

Just before 2 a.m. police said officers were called to the area of Harts Lane and Bathgate Drive for reports of individuals going through cars.

Then an SUV was found, which had been reported stolen last month in the Niagara Region.

While officers were trying to stop the vehicle, police said it was intentionally driven into a cruiser, which caused minor damage.

The SUV reportedly fled but crashed on a nearby lawn and the occupants fled on foot, police said all six were arrested with the assistance of Guelph Police Service Dog “Jett.”

Police are reporting no injuries as a result of the crash.

Four boys and two girls, ranging from 14 to 17 years old, face a number of charges including possessing stolen property, dangerous driving, flight from police and breaching court orders.