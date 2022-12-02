Menu

Money

CWB Financial Group reports Q4 profit down from year ago, raises dividend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2022 10:28 am
The Canadian Western Bank logo is shown in this undated handout photo. View image in full screen
The Canadian Western Bank logo is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Canadian Western Bank

CWB Financial Group raised its dividend and reported its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with year ago as its provision for credit losses rose.

The bank says it upped its quarterly dividend by a penny to 32 cents per share.

Read more: Edmonton-based CWB Financial reports Q2 profit down as provisions for credit losses soar

The increased payment to shareholders came as CWB reported common shareholders’ net income of $67.7 million or 72 cents per share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, down from $90.0 million or $1.01 per diluted share a year earlier. Revenue totalled $279.8 million, up from $260.6 million in the same quarter last year.

CWB said its provision for credit losses amounted to $12.2 million in its latest quarter compared with a $10.2-million recovery of credit losses in its fourth quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, CWB said it earned 88 cents per share, down from an adjusted profit of $1.03 per share a year ago.

Read more: Employment rate for women 25-54 rises to record 81.6% in November

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 87 cents per share, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

“Our performance this year reflected solid growth and continued investment in strategically targeted full-service growth initiatives in a volatile economic environment,” CWB chief executive Chris Fowler said in a statement.

“Our disciplined approach to driving growth within our prudent risk appetite has delivered very strong credit performance and we are in a position of strength to face the potential economic volatility on the horizon.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press

