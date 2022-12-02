Wind gusts up to 80 km/h expected in Barrie, Orillia, and Midland on Saturday

See more sharing options

Hazardous winds in the forecast are prompting Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for the Barrie, Orillia, and Midland areas.

The weather agency said strong winds are expected with a cold front coming through the area Saturday.

Other communities impacted include Collingwood, Hillsdale, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Lagoon City, and Washago.

Environment Canada warns about south or southwest winds with gusts up to 70 km/h ahead of the cold front.

The weather agency also predicts west or northwest winds with gusts up to 80 km/h along and behind the front.

The strong winds are expected to last through Saturday afternoon.

Residents are warned that there may be power outages, damage to buildings like roof shingles and windows, and the weather may toss objects or cause tree branches to break.

The forecast for Friday calls for temperatures around the 4 C mark, for Saturday around 7 C, and for Sunday with estimated temperatures around 2 C.