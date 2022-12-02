Police share video of suspect believed to have damaged 16 vehicles in Niagara Region

See more sharing options

Niagara Police have released surveillance video obtained from residents showing off an overnight rampage that saw 16 parked vehicles damaged in Welland and Pelham, Ont., on Tuesday.

In the footage, the man can be seen smashing the driver-side window of one of several automobiles targeted in five Niagara areas, including Autumn Crescent and Oakcrest Avenue as well as Heritage Lane and Countryside Drive in Welland.

Cars damaged in Pelham included targets on Rolling Meadows Boulevard and Vista Drive near Berkwood Place, Cherry Ridge Boulevard and Sandra Drive as well as Oakridge Boulevard and Concord Street.

“All incidents are believed to have occurred between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.,” a Niagara police spokesperson said in a release.

“It is believed the suspect is using an unknown tool to break the windows.”

The suspect is described as a tall man, about six feet, with a thin build wearing a black puffy winter jacket and a toque.

View image in full screen With the assistance of area residents, Niagara Police were able to obtained surveillance footage of a suspect accused of damaging several cars in a spree overnight on Nov. 29, 2022. @NRPS

He was driving a grey-coloured four-door sedan believed to be a Honda Civic, detectives said.

Investigators are seeking additional surveillance footage.

Anyone with other information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.