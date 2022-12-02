Strong winds expected for Hamilton-Niagara Region on Saturday: Environment Canada

See more sharing options

Environment Canada is alerting Hamilton and Niagara residents about strong wind gusts expected to sweep through much of southern Ontario on Saturday.

The agency issued a special weather statement saying westerly winds gusting 70 to 80 km/h are expected on Saturday morning, lasting until the evening via passage of a cold front.

“A north-to-south oriented cold front is expected to track east across the region on Saturday,” the statement said.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

The general forecast for both Hamilton and Niagara Region is calling for showers in the morning with the temperature dropping from 9 C to just -1 C by the afternoon.

Clouds and flurries are expected Saturday evening with a low of -4 C.