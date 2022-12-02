Menu

Canada

North Okanagan students share climate projects at youth summit

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 9:49 am
North Okanagan students share climate projects at youth summit
WATCH: Think of it like a science fair with a climate focus. North Okanagan students from three high schools presented their projects at the second Climate Action Ripple Effect summit on Thursday. As Megan Turcato reports, the organizer hopes the students’ research will help inspire future change.

Think of it like a science fair with a climate focus.

North Okanagan students from three local high schools presented their projects at the second Climate Action Ripple Effect summit in Vernon, B.C. on Thursday.

Read more: 2021 heat dome linked to climate change, could become once-in-10-year event: study

Almost 200 students, teachers, and mentors created climate-focused projects in six categories: from waste reduction to active transportation.

“I believe that students are where it is at with regards to climate action,” said organizer Jo de Vries.

“If we can get them engaged and passionate and highly motivated at this point, then they are going to take this into not only their personal lives but their work lives.”

Read more: 2021 B.C. extreme weather events cost province $10-$17 billion, study finds

Organizers put “ripple effect” in the event’s title because they hope what students learn will ripple out to the wider community.

“Students become more confident doing these projects and then are willing to reach out and do more,” explained de Vries.

It’s the second time the event has been held and organizers are hoping the initiative will only keep growing and inspiring more local students.

Climate ChangeVernonEnvironmentVernon Newsstudent projectStudent ResearchClimate Action Ripple Effect Summit
